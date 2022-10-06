ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships

SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
SALISBURY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD

Small towns, peaceful scenery, and friendly locals make up Worcester County, and this family-oriented county offers plenty of fun, safe activities for kids. If you have children, you can take them out to enjoy these exciting adventures in Worcester County, MD. From getting outdoors to getting a sweet treat, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Maryland's southernmost county.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility

LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
LEWES, DE
Judy Davis
WBOC

Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home

CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
CRISFIELD, MD
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
MILFORD, DE
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
Bay Net

Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022

This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
OCEAN CITY, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Planning Commission To Hold Public Hearing For Proposed Amendments To Comprehensive Plan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. to receive and consider comments on proposed amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, adopted in August 2019. The public hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

Sodel buying Cottage Cafe

Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

