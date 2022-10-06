ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century Saturday

Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century bike tour is today and cyclists will leave the campus for two optional routes across the Lower Eastern Shore. The tour is full – there will be no on-site registration. Riders for the 100 mile tour will leave between 7 and 9am. Starting time for the 63-mile tour is between 9:30 and 10:30am – all riders should be done by 5pm. Drivers watch for increased bicycle traffic on local roads.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
CBS News

'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WGMD Radio

Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run

A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
BERLIN, MD
thesuflyer.com

SU heightens security in response to local crime

Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Ocean City Today

Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash

A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

One Arrested, One Hospitalized After Crash On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this from earlier this afternoon about a crash that took place that sent one to the hospital and another into police custody. At approximately 3:38 p.m. on October 7, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a vehicle accident with possible injuries.
CALIFORNIA, MD

