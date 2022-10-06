Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century Saturday
Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century bike tour is today and cyclists will leave the campus for two optional routes across the Lower Eastern Shore. The tour is full – there will be no on-site registration. Riders for the 100 mile tour will leave between 7 and 9am. Starting time for the 63-mile tour is between 9:30 and 10:30am – all riders should be done by 5pm. Drivers watch for increased bicycle traffic on local roads.
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
WGMD Radio
Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run
A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
thesuflyer.com
SU heightens security in response to local crime
Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
Bay Net
One Arrested, One Hospitalized After Crash On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this from earlier this afternoon about a crash that took place that sent one to the hospital and another into police custody. At approximately 3:38 p.m. on October 7, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a vehicle accident with possible injuries.
