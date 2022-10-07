Read full article on original website
Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?
While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.” Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show. Delevingne, who serves as an executive producer on the project, will take part in a special showcase of “Planet Sex” in the Grand Palais’ Auditorium on Oct. 18, alongside Simon Andreae, CEO Fremantle U.K. and founder...
