2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
This Massachusetts high school football coach faced so much harassment, he quit
BROCKTON, Mass. — While high school football games can get heated, one Massachusetts coach said he was facing constant harassment and that it was too much. "I was on the verge of tears on the sideline as it was happening," Kahn Chace said. Thursday's game was the last straw...
Another special night with the TMHS Football Program: Redmen overcome 14-point deficit to beat NA; Win gives Father-and-Son 300 combined wins
TEWKSBURY – In the previous three meetings against North Andover, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team combined to score 122 points, winning all three times including last year's epic three-overtime thriller. On Friday night, the two teams met again for the first of four games against Merrimack Valley...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store
WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located. The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
Fires strike pair of 3-deckers in Worcester hours apart
WORCESTER — City firefighters tackled separate two-alarm blazes just hours apart Friday at three-deckers on 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. The fire at West Boylston Drive at 3:39 p.m. is thought to have originated on the third floor, where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury
A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 911 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
