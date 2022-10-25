How to watch the 2022 World Series: Astros vs Phillies

The 2022 World Series is set, with the Houston Astros set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series 4-0 while the Phillies came out on top over the San Diego Padres in five games.

We've got all the information you need to watch 2022 MLB World Series, including how and where to watch each game, as well as the complete schedule from the first pitch to the final out. Let's play ball!

How to watch the 2022 World Series in the US

The World Series airs on Fox. If you have a traditional cable package then you most likely have access to Fox. If you’ve cut the cord, though, then you can access it through streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Starting at $35 per month, Sling TV gets you every channel you need to watch the MLB playoffs besides ABC. But if you want to see every pitch of every game, YouTube TV is your best choice.

All of the games of the World Series are also available on MLB.TV through an existing subscription through your cable TV provider.

How to watch the 2022 World Series in the UK

MLB fans in the UK have a few options to tune into the 2022 World Series.

If you have a subscription to MLB.TV, you can watch the games on the platform 90 minutes after the game ends.

BT Sport provides live World Series coverage to fans in the UK. You’ll need a subscription to tune in.

2022 World Series schedule

Friday, October 28

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Saturday, October 29

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Monday, October 31

Game 3: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Tuesday, November 1

Game 4: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5 (if necessary): Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Friday, November 4

Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

Saturday, November 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox

MLB playoffs results: road to the World Series

Here are all the results of the 2022 MLB playoffs prior to the World Series:

Wild Card Round

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians: Cleveland wins 2-0

Game 1: Rays 1, Guardians 2

Game 2: Rays 0, Guardians 1

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals: Philadelphia wins 2-0

Game 1: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3

Game 2: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0

Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays: Seattle wins 2-0

Game 1: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets: San Diego wins 2-1

Game 1: Padres 7, Mets 1

Game 2: Padres 3, Mets 7

Game 3: Padres 6, Mets 0

Division Series

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Philadelphia wins 3-1

Game 1: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Game 2: Phillies 0, Braves 3

Game 3: Braves 1, Phillies 9

Game 4: Braves 3, Phillies 8

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: Houston wins 3-0

Game 1: Mariners 7, Astros 8

Game 2: Mariners 2, Astros 4

Game 3: Astros 1, Mariners 0

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees: New York wins 3-2

Game 1: Guardians 1, Yankees 4

Game 2: Guardians 4, Yankees 2

Game 3: Yankees 5, Guardians 6

Game 4: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Game 5: Guardians 1, Yankees 5

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: San Diego wins 3-1

Game 1: Padres 3, Dodgers 5

Game 2: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Game 3: Dodgers 1, Padres 2

Game 4: Dodgers 3, Padres 5

League Championship Series

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: Philadelphia wins 4-1

Game 1: Phillies 2, Padres 0

Game 2: Phillies 5, Padres 8

Game 3: Padres 2, Phillies 4

Game 4: Padres 6, Phillies 10

Game 5: Padres 3, Phillies 4

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: Houston wins 4-0

Game 1: Yankees 2, Astros 4

Game 2: Yankees 2, Astros 3

Game 3: Astros 5, Yankees 0

Game 4: Astros 6, Yankees 5