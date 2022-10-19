How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs: Astros, Yankees, Padres and more games to stream

We're in the thick of postseason baseball and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Now that the NLCS field is almost set, it's time to begin the final march toward the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies managed to rally against the Braves to secure a spot in the NLCS while the San Diego Padres stunned the baseball world with an upset victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Both teams are fairly evenly matched and it should be a lot of fun to see them battle for a spot in the World Series.

Over in the American League, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in the ALDS after two rain delays pushed game 5 to the same day as Game 1 of the NLCS. The Yankees will now face the Houston Astros to determine who makes it to the World Series.

We've got all the information you need to watch 2022 MLB postseason games, including how and where to watch each game, as well as the complete schedule from now until the final out. Let's play ball!

2022 MLB playoffs schedule

Here's the breakdown of the 2022 MLB playoffs by date:

Wild Card (best of 3) : October 7-9

: October 7-9 Division Series (best of 5) : October 11-17

: October 11-17 League Championship Series (best of 7) : October 18-26

: October 18-26 World Series (best of 7) : October 28-November 5

(Image credit: MLB)

How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs

How to watch 2022 MLB playoffs in the US

The road to the World Series includes a trip around network television. All MLB postseason games appear on a combination of networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, FS1 and TBS.

The Wild Card games are broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The Division Series and League Championship Series are split between Fox, FS1 and TBS. The World Series airs on Fox exclusively.

If you have a traditional cable package then you most likely have all of the channels needed to view the 2022 MLB playoffs. If you’ve cut the cord, though, then you can access all of these channels through streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Starting at $35 per month, Sling TV gets you every channel you need to watch the MLB playoffs besides ABC. But if you want to be see you can see every pitch of every game, YouTube TV is your best choice.

All of the games across all of the series are also available on MLB.TV through an existing subscription through your cable TV provider.

How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs in the UK

MLB fans in the UK have a few options to tune into the 2022 MLB playoffs.

If you have a subscription to MLB.TV, you can watch the games on the platform 90 minutes after the game ends.

BT Sport provides live MLB playoff coverage to fans in the UK. You’ll need a subscription to tune in.

2022 MLB Wild Card round: results

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin with the Wild Card round. This year, instead of a one game format to determine which teams move on to the next round, there is a three-game series with the winners advancing to the Division Series.

Here’s the 2022 MLB Wild Card Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, October 7

Guardians 2, Rays 1

Phillies6, Cardinals 3

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0

Padres 7, Mets 1

Game 2: Saturday, October 8

Guardians 1, Rays 0 (Cleveland wins 2-0)

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Seattle wins)

Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Philadelphia wins)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, October 9

Padres 7, Mets 1

2022 MLB Division Series results

Here's a look at the Division Series results. While the Yankees eventual victory over the Guardians isn't surprising, the baseball world is still reeling from the San Diego Padres knocking the Los Angeles Dodgers from contention.

Tuesday, October 11

Phillies 7, Braves 6 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Astros 8, Mariners 7 (Houston leads 1-0)

Yankees 4, Guardians 1 (New York leads 1-0)

Dodgers 5, Padres 3 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Wednesday, October 12

Phillies 7, Braves 6 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Thursday, October 13

Astros 4, Mariners 2 (Houston leads 2-0)

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees (Moved to Friday)

Friday, October 14

Guardians 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Phillies 9, Braves 1 (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Padres 2, Dodgers 1 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Saturday, October 15

Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Astros 1, Mariners 0 (18) (Houston wins 3-0)

Guardians 6, Yankees 5 (Cleveland leads 2-1)

Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (San Diego wins 3-1)

Sunday, October 16

Yankees 4, Guardians 2 (Series tied 2-2)

Monday, October 17

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees (Postponed due to rain)

Tuesday, October 18

Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (New York wins 3-2)

2022 MLB League Championship Series schedule and results

Tuesday, October 18

NLCS game 1: Phillies 2, Padres 0

Wednesday, October 19

NLCS Game 2, Phillies vs Padres, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, FS1

ALCS Game 1 Yankees vs Astros, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, TBS

Thursday, October 20

ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs Astros, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, TBS

Friday, October 21

NLCS Game 3: Padres vs Phillies, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, FS1

Saturday, October 22

ALCS Game 3: Astros vs Yankees, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, TBS

NLCS Game 4: Padres vs Phillies, 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, Fox

Sunday, October 23

NLCS Game 5: Padres vs Phillies, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4: Astros vs Yankees, 7 pm ET/4pm PT, TBS

Monday, October 24

ALCS Game 5: Astros vs Yankees, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6: Phillies vs Padres, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 25

ALCS Game 6: Yankees vs Astros, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7: Phillies vs Padres, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, October 26

ALCS Game 7: Yankees vs Astros, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, TBS (if necessary)

2022 World Series schedule

Friday, October 28

Game 1 (at better record), Fox

Saturday, October 29

Game 2 (at better record), Fox

Monday, October 31

Game 3, Fox

Tuesday, November 1

Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, November 4

Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, November 5