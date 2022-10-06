Read full article on original website
Newsom campaign places pro-abortion billboard in Austin, Texas
California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s re-election campaign put up a billboard in Austin, Texas, promoting his state’s abortion access for women. The billboard, placed just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees looking toward a pro-abortion message that reads, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”
