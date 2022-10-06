According to TradingPlatforms.com, 55 percent of US investors are anticipated to shift money into individual stocks in Q4’22. Speaking on the data, TradingPlatforms specialist, Edith Reads, said. “US investors are turning to stocks as the economy improves. They’re also anticipating a rise in interest rates, which is making stocks more attractive. However, it’s important to remember that the stock market is still volatile, and investors need to be cautious.”

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO