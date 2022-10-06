Read full article on original website
Do you have friends who will bait your hook?
Many years ago when I worked in the Registrar’s Office on campus, I hired a student from Cut Off, Louisiana named Ricky Adams. He was a transfer student and his wife Carla was in a Ph.D. program. He seemed rather subdued, but slowly we became friends. When the 1994 ice storm hit, we became better acquainted as he and his wife who lived down the road from us on Woodson Ridge Road moved in with us. We had two fireplaces so we had heat. He and his wife had a small freezer full of seafood, so he provided food and cooked some wonderful meals—and we all lived quite comfortably in spite of the inconveniences the ice storm brought. In fact, we felt a little guilty that we were doing so well in spite of no electricity, all the downed trees and limbs, and ice on the roads. Ricky contributed some battery-operated lamps to add to my oil lamps so we had light. We learned to play the card game Boure and enjoyed one another’s company immensely.
Rebel basketball programs return for Square Jam October 14
As the start of college basketball draws near, the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the City of Oxford to host the eighth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Friday, Oct. 14. The action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT from the historic Oxford Square.
The two shall become one
There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
Oxford’s Roman Gregory, Martavis Blackmon selected as Bernard Blackwell All-Stars
Oxford running back Roman Gregory and linebacker Martavis Blackmon were each named to the North Half roster for the 2022 Bernard Blackwell All-Star game, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced on Wednesday. The two stars will participate in the annual event on Dec. 17 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Lafayette routs Greenville to advance to second round of playoffs
Lafayette volleyball looked dominant on Saturday as they swept Greenville (25-0, 25-1, 25-0) at home in the first round of the playoffs to set up a date with Ridgeland in the second round. The Lady Commodores were able to get whatever they wanted against the Honeybees—conceding the only point of...
Regents sweeps Lake Cormorant in final regular season tune-up
Regents volleyball came away with a victory on Thursday as they swept Lake Cormorant at home (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) in their final regular season contest. The Lady Lions (16-14) avenged their loss to the Gators earlier this season as they continue to get valuable experience against quality opponents before turning their attention to the playoffs next week.
Ole Miss soccer falls on the road at No. 4 Bama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started...
Ole Miss Athletics launches partnership with Altius Sports Partners
With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.
Ole Miss set to face Vandy in first SEC road test
No. 9 Ole Miss travels to Nashville this weekend as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt in the first road contest of their SEC schedule. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a thrilling upset of then-No. 7 Kentucky in which their defense forced a pair of key turnovers late in the game to seal the victory.
