Many years ago when I worked in the Registrar’s Office on campus, I hired a student from Cut Off, Louisiana named Ricky Adams. He was a transfer student and his wife Carla was in a Ph.D. program. He seemed rather subdued, but slowly we became friends. When the 1994 ice storm hit, we became better acquainted as he and his wife who lived down the road from us on Woodson Ridge Road moved in with us. We had two fireplaces so we had heat. He and his wife had a small freezer full of seafood, so he provided food and cooked some wonderful meals—and we all lived quite comfortably in spite of the inconveniences the ice storm brought. In fact, we felt a little guilty that we were doing so well in spite of no electricity, all the downed trees and limbs, and ice on the roads. Ricky contributed some battery-operated lamps to add to my oil lamps so we had light. We learned to play the card game Boure and enjoyed one another’s company immensely.

