dexerto.com
Riot disqualify EQ Cerise Valorant team for cheating in VCT Game Changers Qualifier
Riot Games have announced a new competitive ruling disqualifying team EQ Cerise from the VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating in a match versus CLG Red. Riot Games is continuing to push forward women’s esports with their Valorant tournament series, Game Changers. In November, the Game Changers circuit will...
dexerto.com
GenG Ruler talks about Worlds 2022 crowd buff and how Lehends made him a better ADC
After their 3-0 win over T1 to win the LCK title, GenG fell to RNG in their very first match at Worlds 2022. Despite the loss, however, Ruler was still in high spirits and sat down to chat with Dexerto. GenG is heavily favored for Worlds 2022, and Park ‘Ruler‘...
dexerto.com
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com
Head of VCT Game Changers reveals “incredible” growth with players close to top level
Ashley Washington, Riot Games’ Product Manager for VCT EMEA Game Changers, spoke with Dexerto about tracking success for the tournament series. VCT EMEA Game Changers Series III concluded on October 2 with Guild X claiming the top spot on the podium. The team will represent the region, along with G2 Gozen, at the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship in Berlin in November.
dexerto.com
Two Games, Two Rings: How Shotzzy became esports’ biggest success story
Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has experienced the most meteoric rise in esports today, after scooping World Championships in both Halo and Call of Duty before he turned 21 – but what makes him such a special player? Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for an exclusive episode with the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP.
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 October 11 update patch notes: Pass speed changes, goalkeeper buffs, more
FIFA 23’s October 11 update streamlines objectives, improves menu stability and makes several fan-requested gameplay changes. FIFA 23 hit shelves on September 27 and for the most part, launched without any hitches. However, on October 9, a 25,000-tradeable FUT Hero pack caused huge market losses and gifted massive profits for a select few.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
dexerto.com
100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report
Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
dexerto.com
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty leaker claims Treyarch’s 2024 game will have a two-year cycle
All leaks and rumors point to Modern Warfare 2 having a two-year life cycle, and a call of Duty leaker claimed Treyarch’s 2024 title follows the same cycle. Modern Warfare 2 finally launches on October 28. Activision has not officially confirmed it, but Infinity Ward’s latest series entry is rumored to have a two-year life cycle. Battlefield releases games two years apart, and even three in some cases, but Call of Duty has always stuck to an annual release window.
dexerto.com
IiTzTimmy wipes out Aceu’s squad with worst gun in Apex Legends at Twitch Rivals
During a Twitch Rivals Apex Legends tournament, iiTzTimmy pulled off an impressive squad wipe on aceu’s team with the Mozambique. While every single weapon in Apex Legends can be lethal when used correctly, the Mozambique without a doubt has the worst reputation in the game. Despite receiving buffs and...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
dexerto.com
Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone
A deadly Vanguard SMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game. The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible...
dexerto.com
Who is the new Season 15 Legend for Apex Legends? Catalyst abilities & leaks
With Season 15 of Apex Legends, a new Legend is to be expected as usual. Although their identity hasn’t been confirmed officially, there have been a number of leaks pointing towards a character called ‘Catalyst’. Here’s what we know about them so far, including their potential abilities.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s auto-buy skin glitch quietly fixed but Blizzard remains silent on refunds
Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes
An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
dexerto.com
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
dexerto.com
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution
Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea. The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around...
