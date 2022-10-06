ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

dexerto.com

“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Head of VCT Game Changers reveals “incredible” growth with players close to top level

Ashley Washington, Riot Games’ Product Manager for VCT EMEA Game Changers, spoke with Dexerto about tracking success for the tournament series. VCT EMEA Game Changers Series III concluded on October 2 with Guild X claiming the top spot on the podium. The team will represent the region, along with G2 Gozen, at the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship in Berlin in November.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Two Games, Two Rings: How Shotzzy became esports’ biggest success story

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has experienced the most meteoric rise in esports today, after scooping World Championships in both Halo and Call of Duty before he turned 21 – but what makes him such a special player? Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for an exclusive episode with the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 October 11 update patch notes: Pass speed changes, goalkeeper buffs, more

FIFA 23’s October 11 update streamlines objectives, improves menu stability and makes several fan-requested gameplay changes. FIFA 23 hit shelves on September 27 and for the most part, launched without any hitches. However, on October 9, a 25,000-tradeable FUT Hero pack caused huge market losses and gifted massive profits for a select few.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug

Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Call of Duty leaker claims Treyarch’s 2024 game will have a two-year cycle

All leaks and rumors point to Modern Warfare 2 having a two-year life cycle, and a call of Duty leaker claimed Treyarch’s 2024 title follows the same cycle. Modern Warfare 2 finally launches on October 28. Activision has not officially confirmed it, but Infinity Ward’s latest series entry is rumored to have a two-year life cycle. Battlefield releases games two years apart, and even three in some cases, but Call of Duty has always stuck to an annual release window.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw

YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone

A deadly Vanguard SMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game. The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s auto-buy skin glitch quietly fixed but Blizzard remains silent on refunds

Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes

An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs

Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future

Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution

Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea. The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around...
VIDEO GAMES

