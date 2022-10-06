Overwatch 2’s microtransactions have proven incredibly unpopular, with many of the game’s community voicing their anger over the pricy nature of skins and in-game items. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 has removed lootboxes and instead replaced them with a Battle Pass and in-game microtransactions. While this isn’t exactly anything new for a free to play title, the Overwatch community has called out Blizzard for its “greedy” pricing of in-game purchases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO