FIFA 23 players praise power shooting as best new feature
FIFA 23 introduces a long laundry list of new features, but power shooting stands out among the crowd for some players. Players are still learning the ropes of FIFA 23, but the game’s meta is beginning to take shape. Most notably, the lengthy AcceleRATE trait completely changes how players view taller players. Usually, bulkier players are labeled ‘clunky’ by the community, but FIFA 23 balances the scales.
Riot disqualify EQ Cerise Valorant team for cheating in VCT Game Changers Qualifier
Riot Games have announced a new competitive ruling disqualifying team EQ Cerise from the VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating in a match versus CLG Red. Riot Games is continuing to push forward women’s esports with their Valorant tournament series, Game Changers. In November, the Game Changers circuit will...
How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2
If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
GenG Ruler talks about Worlds 2022 crowd buff and how Lehends made him a better ADC
After their 3-0 win over T1 to win the LCK title, GenG fell to RNG in their very first match at Worlds 2022. Despite the loss, however, Ruler was still in high spirits and sat down to chat with Dexerto. GenG is heavily favored for Worlds 2022, and Park ‘Ruler‘...
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them
Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
Overwatch 2 players call out Blizzard over “insane” microtransaction prices
Overwatch 2’s microtransactions have proven incredibly unpopular, with many of the game’s community voicing their anger over the pricy nature of skins and in-game items. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 has removed lootboxes and instead replaced them with a Battle Pass and in-game microtransactions. While this isn’t exactly anything new for a free to play title, the Overwatch community has called out Blizzard for its “greedy” pricing of in-game purchases.
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge
A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
Bjergsen reportedly left Team Liquid, considering LCS and LEC offers
Multiple sources state that Bjergsen will be a free agent going into 2023, and that he’s taking offers from both LCS and LEC teams to find his new home. Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg is a player that has defined the modern LCS. His time on TSM molded him into one of the most tenured, respected, and recognized players in North America.
Apex Legends pro player baffled after Twitch ban account made over a decade ago
A 24-year-old Apex Legends pro has been banned from Twitch for making his account when he was under 13. The Apex Legends community is up in arms after FURIA pro player Nelson ‘Xeratricky’ Medina was banned from Amazon-owned live-streaming platform Twitch. According to himself, the ban was due...
Chinese pro player dominates Champions Queue game ahead of Worlds debut
Top Esports’ mid laner Zhou ‘Knight’ Ding has already been taking the competition by storm at Worlds 2022 – and he hasn’t even played his first game on stage yet. As the 2022 World Championship continues in North America, the real international event of the year is taking place right underneath our noses: international Champions Queue.
10 best Flying-type Pokemon ranked: Salamence, Corviknight & more
Looking for the best Flying-type Pokemon to add to your team? From classics like Charizard to Legendaries like Yveltal and Lugia, these winged beasts can fan away the competition. While the words ‘Flying-type Pokemon’ might immediately bring to mind weak early-game creatures like Pidgeot and Fletchling, some of the strongest...
Faker breaks another record at Worlds 2022 in big win over Cloud9
The Unkillable Demon King, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, has broken yet another League of Legends record at Worlds 2022. The superstar Korean mid laner is the first to play 100 games at the World Championship, and he has an incredible win rate to boot. It just had to be...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event
An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
Deadly Apex Legends Gravity Cannon bug is killing unsuspecting players
A strange Apex Legends bug ended one player’s match after they were unexpectedly launched into the storm by a Gravity Cannon. Apex Legends’ Season 11 map, Storm Point, introduced players to the Gravity Cannon which launches players across the map at high speeds. While Gravity Cannons can be...
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion mortar ult into a Call of Duty killstreak
Overwatch 2 players have encountered a bug that transforms Bastion’s mortar style ultimate into a full on Call of Duty killstreak and it’s almost impossible to escape. There are a ton of gameplay changes when comparing Overwatch 2 to its predecessor, but for Bastion mains, none of them are as important as the change to his ultimate ability.
Twitch streamer RitaGlitch banned while streaming live at TwitchCon Partner party
A Twitch streamer was banned while reportedly streaming at the TwitchCon partner party, with some alleging that this may have been the reason she got banned. Every year, TwitchCon plays host to some of the biggest names on the platform, as top streamers descend upon the convention from all over the world.
Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season
The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season. The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans. Details are rapidly piling up about...
