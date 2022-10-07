Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan about what issues Oregonians support ahead of the midterm elections.
Polls for Pennsylvania’s Senate race have tightened, yet the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, continues to lead. Many prognosticators rate the Senate race as “leans Democrat” or “likely Democrat.” In theory, this makes sense. If polls are relatively accurate, Oz trails by 4.1 points, a tough margin to overcome at this point in the race. The problem: for the last six years, polls have repeatedly underestimated Republicans, including in Pennsylvania elections. If Pennsylvania’s 2016 results are any indication, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has a strong chance.
The right to have an abortion is shaping up to be one of the largest issues this election season after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights this past summer in their Dobbs v. Jackson decision. This decision has already led to multiple states outright banning abortion with no or little...
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards.Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in public education classrooms, libraries, sports fields, even building plans. Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their communities, school board elections started to heat up last year as parents aired frustrations with pandemic policies. As those issues fade, right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise...
