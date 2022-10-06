ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game

Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State

Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I

DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams

Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened

Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)

Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
PROVO, UT
