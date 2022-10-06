Read full article on original website
Related
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL・
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas football did not enjoy its Saturday in Starkville (Miss.), falling to No. 23 Mississippi State, 40-17. It is the third consecutive loss for the Razorbacks who drop to 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. It was a long day for Arkansas on both sides of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
247Sports
Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game
Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
RELATED PEOPLE
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams
Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
Ohio State availability report: Miyan Williams among 11 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan State
One week after his breakout and career performance against Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams will not take the field when No. 3 Ohio State takes on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore was listed as "unavailable" when the Buckeyes released their status report hours before the team's first road trip of the season.
Arkansas loses four-star commitment
Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened
Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)
Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
Vols set to host highly ranked Florida State commit on official visit
A Top247 defensive lineman who's committed to Florida State is ready to take an official visit to Tennessee.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0