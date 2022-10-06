Prep roundup: Nick Bankey paces Gonzaga Prep football over U-Hi; Campbell Brose leads Mead slowpitch

Read full article on original website
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Gonzaga's Drew Timme puts on entertaining show at Kraziness in Kennel
Per usual, Drew Timme was entertaining before, during and after Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel. Timme didn’t repeat his “we’re taking it all” line from his address to the McCarthey Athletic Center crowd last year, but he did give props to the 6,000 fans in attendance while needling Kentucky coach John Calipari, who made it clear he wanted the Zags-Wildcats game Nov. 20 to be held at the Spokane Arena instead of the Kennel.
Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.
Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
SR-27 blocked in Fairfield due to fatal collision
FAIRFIELD, Wash. - SR-27 was cleared at 1st street overnight, after a crash left 27-year-old Anthony Silva dead. According to the Washington State Patrol, Silva was driving northbound on SR-27 at an excessive speed, when he struck the trailer of another vehicle, driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey Gunderson. Silva was pronounced...
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured. The three pedestrians included a woman and her two grandchildren. Her granddaughter was killed.
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
"She looked like a lobotomy patient": Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center and...
Spokane councilmembers call for criminal investigation of suspected fraud of homelessness service provider
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following an announcement of possible fraud involving funds for homelessness service providers by Spokane City Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton, Mayor Nadine Woodward clarified The Guardians Foundation self-reported the case to police. The Guardians Foundation CEO, Mike Shaw, spoke with KHQ following the mayor's statement. Shaw says it...
'So full of life, so full of love': Family remembers 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - In the blink of an eye, a three-year-old girl’s life ended after she was s…
