Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs

Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31. Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.
CIOs working in a 'completely different landscape' in 2022, health IT leaders say
CIOs at hospitals and health systems have taken on more business and strategic responsibilities in recent years, while their jobs have become less predictable, several of the IT executives told Becker's. Becker's recently asked five CIOs: "What has changed most about the CIO role since you started working in it?"
Beaumont, Spectrum have new name for combined system
After going by the temporary moniker BHSH System, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health rolled out a name for their combined system Oct. 11: Corewell Health. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum combined in February 2022 to form the largest health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals. At the time, the organizations noted the name BHSH System was temporary.
How technology can help providers embrace two-sided risk in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model
Value-based care models and arrangements keep evolving. With CMS preparing to upgrade its current value-based Oncology Care Model (OCM) to the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), cancer centers are keen for insights that can help them participate and be successful. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flatiron Health,...
Eon, UCHealth partner on patient management platform
Medtech company Eon has partnered with Aurora, Co.-based UCHealth to implement the Eon Patient Management Platform. The patient management platform will be used to improve the flow of electronic information and catch dangerous abnormalities among patients. UCHealth's version is the first of its kind to include fast healthcare interoperability resources standards designed to eliminate information blocking, according to the Oct. 10 Eon news release provided to Becker's.
5 RCM companies launching new services
From expanding capabilities to launching new software, here are five new services launched by revenue cycle management companies that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20:. 1. Cloud-based healthcare data analytics company Inovalon on Oct. 4 launched RCM Intelligence, a revenue cycle data visualization software it says improves the quality and performance of claims processing for healthcare providers.
Where data center employees go when health systems move to the cloud
Hospitals are looking to retrain data center employees as they begin shifting legacy infrastructure to the cloud, health system IT executives told Becker's. Becker's asked six health system IT executives: What happens to data center employees when a health system moves to the cloud?. Sunil Dadlani. CIO at Atlantic Health...
Mayo Clinic Platform boss calls for 'balance between crazy and cautious' in healthcare AI
While fearless innovation and challenging the status quo are crucial to advancing healthcare, "there is such a thing as too much unconventional thinking," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, wrote recently. He cited two recent federal government decisions. CMS proposed a rule to avoid discrimination in the use...
Dwight McBee on 'seamlessly integrating' health into the daily lives of Jefferson Health patients as chief experience officer
With nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, said he has always been wired to help people. He began his career in 2002 as a registered nurse at Lakewood, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. From there, he went onto several other health systems and now serves as executive vice president and chief experience officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.
Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9. The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea...
Health Equity
Streamlining patient flow would not only improve patient care and reduce costs, but is also focal to achieving health equity, wrote Eugene Litvak, PhD, Mark Smith, MD, and Harvey FiIneberg, MD, PhD, for The Hill Oct. 7. "This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions,...
Neonatal intensive care market to reach $4.4B globally by 2031, study finds
The neonatal intensive care market will reach $4.4 billion globally by 2031 at an 8.2 percent compound annual growth rate, according to a study from Allied Market Research. The study surveyed market shares for neonatal products, applications and end users. It also looked into leading regions and companies within the market.
How Memorial Healthcare System uses social determinants of health to 'customize' patient treatments
Jennifer Goldman, MD, chief of primary care of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, worked with internal and external IT experts to have social determinants of health not only included in its Epic EHR system, but made it a prominent feature of clinical teams, case managers and others so it wouldn't be overlooked.
RadioMedix snags $40M in series A funding
Biotechnology company RadioMedix has raised $40 million in series A funding; the company plans to use the new funding to advance its flagship radiopharmaceutical, AlphaMedix. Phase 2 of AlphaMedix's clinical trials began in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Oct. 6 RadioMedix news release. Portland Investment Counsel led the funding round, and RadioMedix will appoint Portland founder and CEO Michael Lee-Chin to its board of directors.
Walmart launches healthcare research institute
Walmart's new Healthcare Research Institute gives customers the chance to enroll in healthcare research, aims to improve diversity in clinical trials and support interventions and medications for underrepresented communities. The largest U.S. retailer announced the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute Oct. 11. It will initially focus on inclusion...
Feds warn healthcare organizations of ongoing abuse of legitimate security tools
The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned the healthcare sector of a number of legitimate security tools that are most often abused by hackers in an Oct. 6 whitepaper. Five things to know:. The most commonly used security tools include Cobalt Strike, PowerShell, Mimikatz, Sysinternals, Anydesk...
8 hospitals, health systems planning upgrades or expansions
The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 5:. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has finished the first phase of its $10 million expansion. Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion. State College, Pa.-based...
Cancer vaccines may start arriving at clinics in five years, researcher says
New cancer vaccine research shines a positive light on the possibility of cancer vaccines. Three new vaccines are being studied in patients with pancreatic and breast cancer and colon polyps, The New York Times reported Oct. 10. The pancreatic cancer vaccine underwent its first safety study with 12 patients with...
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients
Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
American Oncology Network to go public after business combination
American Oncology Network entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. and will become a public company. AON, a growing network of community-based oncology practices, will keep senior leadership in their current roles and add additional members affiliated with DTOC, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry.
