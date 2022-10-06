Read full article on original website
'It's definitely concerning': Health experts react to latest Ebola threat
A rare strain of Ebola has been suspected or confirmed in at least 64 cases in Uganda, and global health experts are concerned because no vaccines or treatments exist, Nature reported Oct. 7. "It’s definitely concerning," Daniel Bausch, director of emerging threats and global health security at Find, the global...
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
Recent wins for Alzheimer's drugs are modest, experts say
After Biogen and Eisai's Alzheimer's drug showed strong results in a phase 3 trial in late September, Biogen's shares rose 36 percent and most news outlets reported the results — but don't get too excited about it, researchers told The Wall Street Journal. Lecanemab — manufactured by Biogen and...
FDA approves 1st whooping cough vaccine for use in pregnancy to protect newborns
The FDA approved the first whooping cough vaccine to be administered in pregnant people in their third trimester to prevent the infection among infants younger than 2 months old. The CDC recommends whooping cough vaccines for all ages, with the first five shots advised for children between 2 months old...
Neonatal intensive care market to reach $4.4B globally by 2031, study finds
The neonatal intensive care market will reach $4.4 billion globally by 2031 at an 8.2 percent compound annual growth rate, according to a study from Allied Market Research. The study surveyed market shares for neonatal products, applications and end users. It also looked into leading regions and companies within the market.
Signs of winter COVID-19 surge grow
Signs are mounting that the U.S. may face a winter COVID-19 surge, which could strain the U.S. healthcare system, especially if coupled with a potentially severe flu season. At present, COVID-19 cases are still on a downward trend. The nation's seven-day case average was 40,631 as of Oct. 9, marking a 25 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, while deaths are expected to fall, according to the CDC's ensemble forecasts.
Merck nabs phase 3 win for vascular disorder drug
A phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment, sotatercept, significantly improved exercise capacity among adults with the rare blood vessel disorder, the drugmaker said Oct. 10. The trial met its primary outcome of improvement in the distance pulmonary arterial hypertension patients could achieve during a six-minute walk....
