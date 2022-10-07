Read full article on original website
Carol Cheney
3d ago
Pit bulls. How did I guess. I know not all pit bulls are vicious but more often than not when you hear stories like this the dog or dogs are pit bulls.
MaryBeth Lunsford
3d ago
When are people going to realize that pit bulls are bred for aggression. They can and have turned on the most loving of owners. And a pit bull around any child should be child endangerment and abuse!
Streets Of Pure Gold Revelations 21:21
3d ago
what if a pitbull isn't a dog it's more like a panther or lion it probably belongs in a jungle with the rest of the wild animals I'm willing to bet the pitbull will go toe to toe with a lion because it's track record is dangerous in these streets they belong in the jungle it's a wild animal 🤷🏾♀️
Search for Georgia toddler missing for 4 days continues amid hope of finding him alive
Authorities in Chatham County, Georgia, wrapped up a fourth day of searching unsuccessfully for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, but authorities still hope he will be found alive. The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of the county near Savannah, and county police have...
2-year-old and her baby brother die after family dogs attack them, Tennessee cops say
UPDATE: The children’s mother was upgraded to stable condition Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The family’s dogs were euthanized Thursday by Memphis Animal Services, deputies say. The investigation is ongoing. The original story is below. Two young siblings died after they were...
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children cancelled, found in Missouri
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two children who were believed to be in imminent danger were located safely in Missouri late Friday night. Local authorities with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have been notified and will make arrangements to bring the children back home, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. The suspects are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. Police say the two "absconded" - or left hurriedly - with the children.DFPS sought a court order to take custody of the children due to both parents having a...
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
Hand grenades labeled ‘explosive’ washing ashore along central Oregon coastline
Law enforcement in Oregon have issued a warning to the public after at least three live hand grenades washed up on the shore of a beach along the state's central coast. Newport Police Department officers responded Oct. 4 to the Newport area between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach after receiving multiple reports of "explosive" hand grenades being found, the department wrote in a news release.
Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago. Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23. Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130...
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where...
Utah man says his horse was found and returned home after he ran away with wild mustangs for 8 years
A Utah man said his horse was found 8 years after he ran off with a herd of mustangs. Shane Adams said his horse, Mongo, ran off while the pair were camping in West Desert when a herd ran by. After years, the Bureau of Land Management found Mongo with...
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl missing since 1969
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to...
Video shows gunman kidnap California family later found dead
The bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in Merced County orchard days after their kidnapping.Oct. 6, 2022.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their faith leaders pray and touch them during their executions. In the execution chamber, his spiritual adviser, Dana Moore, placed his right hand on the inmate’s chest, and held it there for the duration. With his back to witnesses, Moore offered a brief prayer.
Wildlife officers call off search for bear that attacked man
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have called off the search for a bear that attacked a man in New Castle in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands. Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents searched for the bear for two days.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
