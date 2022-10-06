SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Children’s Center Utah (TCCU) observed Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 3-10) and World Mental Health Day (October 10) by reminding everyone to be attentive to the mental wellbeing of children. TCCU says it is important to remember that even if you personally do not battle mental health issues, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends and coworkers.

