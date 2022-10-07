Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
1 killed in Midfield shooting
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Birmingham’s Southside
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was riding a bicycle when he was struck. The driver left the scene. The victim,...
