Clanton, AL

AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama

What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama

Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Midfield shooting

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
MIDFIELD, AL

