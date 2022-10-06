Read full article on original website
Beginning October 27, 1010 WINS, will be simulcast on 92.3 FM, ditching the Alternative format for the all-news radio station. Concurrently, Ben Mevorach has been elevated to VP of New York News and will oversee both 1010/92.3 WINS and WCBS 880. Ivan Lee has been promoted to Brand Manager of both stations.
