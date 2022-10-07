ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit

The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones got the scoring started for the Tornados. Jones picked off Holy Spirit quarterback Kalen Oswalt and returned it to the house for a pick-six to give the Tornados a 6-0 lead.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s 10 Places To Avoid This Month

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
MIDFIELD, AL
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat

A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
CORDOVA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody

A shooting in Tuscaloosa left one man dead and another critically injured. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side. Tuscaloosa police responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street after receiving 911 calls, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers. Officers arrived to find two men wounded inside a house.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

