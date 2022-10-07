Read full article on original website
Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit
The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones got the scoring started for the Tornados. Jones picked off Holy Spirit quarterback Kalen Oswalt and returned it to the house for a pick-six to give the Tornados a 6-0 lead.
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left one person injured and another dead.
Alabama’s 10 Places To Avoid This Month
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Jefferson County (AL) Split Over Whether to Open Courthouses for Sat. Voting
Even though her attempts to open the Jefferson County and Bessemer (AL) Courthouses for Saturday absentee voting were shot down in a committee meeting earlier in the week, County Commissioner Sheila Tyson came back Thursday to make her case. Tyson’s resolution to open the courthouses failed on Tuesday along party...
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat
A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody
A shooting in Tuscaloosa left one man dead and another critically injured. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side. Tuscaloosa police responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street after receiving 911 calls, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers. Officers arrived to find two men wounded inside a house.
Wreck with Potential Fuel Spill Causing Heavy Delays on I-20/59 Westbound
A wreck on Interstate 20/59 Westbound created a fuel spill that is causing heavy delays Friday afternoon. According to "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, the wreck occurred on I/20 Westbound near exit 71B, which beings the I-359 bypass to Northport. ALGO traffic maps show traffic on I-20/59...
