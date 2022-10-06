ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?

In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs at the Gretna Heritage Festival in Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (WLOX) - Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. The country stars became internationally known after competing in America’s Got Talent. “It’s been an absolute whirl wind especially for a show we weren’t even expected to do. After we auditioned everything...
calcasieu.info

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions

Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
