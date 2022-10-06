Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
‘A blessing’: Two years after Laura, federally funded rebuild begins in southwest Louisiana
DEQUINCY — Before the storm, there had been a few times couples would pull up to Sandra Rosalis’ home, a wood-frame house with a spacious front porch surrounded by trees. Would it be possible to rent out her garden for a day? They’d like to exchange their vows under the oaks and pines. One time, she says, she obliged.
NOLA.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
NOLA.com
In grip of national nursing shortage, new LSU program seeks to help reverse the trend
Facing a nursing shortage that is even more acute in rural and underserved areas, LSU Health New Orleans has received a $3 million federal grant to create a new program to bolster the number of nurses in Louisiana and four other states. The grant, which is one of 10 awarded...
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
theadvocate.com
'It's been a hard year': High costs, late showers combine to challenge Louisiana rice farmers
This year’s rice harvest in southwest Louisiana could be the costliest and possibly one of the more frustrating ones for many farmers in what could have been a banner year in the industry. Skyrocketing costs of fuel and fertilizer at the start of the year made industry leaders tap...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
postsouth.com
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
NOLA.com
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Mississippi gets that there's a proven way to teach reading. Louisiana doesn't.
Will Sentell's Oct. 3 piece on our state's low literacy rates in lower elementary schools, I was appalled to learn that more than half of students K-3 are reading below grade level. Perhaps our educational leaders should do their homework and refer to a 2019 opinion piece in The New...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Insurance approves Citizens rate increase, new rate starts in January
La. — The Louisiana Department of Insurance has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning Jan. 1. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date. Louisiana law requires...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs at the Gretna Heritage Festival in Louisiana
GRETNA, La. (WLOX) - Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. The country stars became internationally known after competing in America’s Got Talent. “It’s been an absolute whirl wind especially for a show we weren’t even expected to do. After we auditioned everything...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
calcasieu.info
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
