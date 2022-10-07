Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
Related
Russell Wilson Had 4-Word Message For 'Broncos Country' After Tough Loss
Broncos Nation is already sick and tired of Russell Wilson's always-optimistic outlook. Wilson missed a wide open K.J. Hamler during Denver's last possession in overtime. Hamler could have walked into the end-zone for the win. It was yet another ugly showing from the veteran ...
Captain Tyler Lockett on the officiating in Seahawks’ loss at Saints: ‘It was ridiculous’
Seattle particularly angered by a holding penalty on rookie tackle Charles Cross that negated a go-ahead touchdown by DK Metcalf.
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
What they are saying about the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, the Saints broke a three-game losing streak and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 on Sunday afternoon. Here's what those in the NFL media are saying about the Saints' win. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara drag the Saints along with...
Early Returns Suggest Seahawks Made Shrewd Move Unloading Russell Wilson
With Wilson and the Broncos losing three of their first five games and Geno Smith slinging the pigskin as his replacement for the Seahawks, Pete Carroll and John Schneider look like geniuses after being heavily criticized for dealing away the veteran quarterback in March.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips Into Broncos QB Russell Wilson After Bad Loss
The Denver Broncos have suffered some awful defeats through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. The latest came on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Broncos lost an embarrassing game, 12-9. It was a record-setting performance for ineptitude, as the Colts and Broncos each passed...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints Live on 10/09
The Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) will play the New Orleans Saints (1-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Saints. Disclosure: Links...
Yardbarker
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the verge of being fired?
Hired in 2020 after overseeing successful turnarounds of college programs Temple and Baylor, Rhule was expected to turn the Panthers around in similar fashion. That plan hasn't come to fruition as the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season following another ugly loss at home, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Yardbarker
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Yardbarker
49ers star DE Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.
CBS Sports
How to watch Saints vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
The New Orleans Saints' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at Caesars Superdome. Seattle should still be feeling good after a win, while the Saints will be looking to get back in the win column. It was close but...
Comments / 0