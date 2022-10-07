One Texas A&M staffer likely has a headache following a big sideline collision with an Aggies player during the Alabama game. The Aggies offense ran a reverse to 5-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart, and Stewart was knocked out of bounds and accidentally hit a Texas A&M staffer in the chin and face area with his helmet. To his credit, the staffer popped right back up and grabbed his hat.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO