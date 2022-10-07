ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas A&M staffer gets demolished by Aggies player with helmet to the face

One Texas A&M staffer likely has a headache following a big sideline collision with an Aggies player during the Alabama game. The Aggies offense ran a reverse to 5-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart, and Stewart was knocked out of bounds and accidentally hit a Texas A&M staffer in the chin and face area with his helmet. To his credit, the staffer popped right back up and grabbed his hat.
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead, one person in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa

One person is in custody after two men were shot and killed Saturday night, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Police said it responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street at 6:16 p.m. after a 911 call reported two people were shot. Police arrived and found two men shot inside of a house. Both were in critical condition and transported to the hospital.
