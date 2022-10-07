Read full article on original website
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
Johnny Manziel Blasts Aggies for Final Play Call vs. Alabama
The Heisman winner was not happy with the conclusion of Texas A&M’s game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
Alabama Player Says Jimbo Fisher Tipped Final Play Call
Texas A&M’s final pass to defeat the Crimson Tide ultimately fell incomplete.
Texas A&M staffer gets demolished by Aggies player with helmet to the face
One Texas A&M staffer likely has a headache following a big sideline collision with an Aggies player during the Alabama game. The Aggies offense ran a reverse to 5-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart, and Stewart was knocked out of bounds and accidentally hit a Texas A&M staffer in the chin and face area with his helmet. To his credit, the staffer popped right back up and grabbed his hat.
Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama
Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Two dead, one person in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa
One person is in custody after two men were shot and killed Saturday night, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Police said it responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street at 6:16 p.m. after a 911 call reported two people were shot. Police arrived and found two men shot inside of a house. Both were in critical condition and transported to the hospital.
