Oct. 6, 2022 Soccer: Port Wins in OT; Hickory, Mercer, Slippery Rock, C-L Boys Triumph; McDowell Girls Beat Prep

Oil City’s Knox Named Week 7 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Ethen Knox was at it against for Oil City against Hollidaysburg. The junior running back eclipsed 400 yards rushing for the fifth time this season, going for 409 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 victory, helping the Oilers snap their 2-game losing streak in the process.
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
PSAC Football Roundup: No. 18 IUP Rallies for Wild Win Over Cal; CASH Grad Sheets Snags TD in SRU Win; Clarion Routs Seton Hill
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 18th-ranked IUP football team scored the final two touchdowns of the contest and fended off a potential go-ahead drive from California (Pa.) in a 22-21 victory on Saturday in the 13th Annual Coal Bowl at Adamson Stadium. IUP (5-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten on the season,...
PAC Football Roundup: Grove City Overpowers Bethany; W&J Rallies Past Westminster
BETHANY, W. Va. – Grove City built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime en route to a 55-7 win over Bethany, improving to 5-1 in the process. Logan Pfeuffer threw for 209 and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, while West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish had 50 yards on the ground.
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
IUP Continues Climb up AFCA D-II Top 25; Penn State Holds Steady at No. 10
WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock continued its climb up the AFCA Division II Top 25 poll, moving up to No. 15 following a wild 22-21 win over Cal in the Coal Bowl. The unbeaten Crimson Hawks, who were at No. 18, travel to Edinboro on Saturday. Slippery Rock, meanwhile, held steady at No. 18 following a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst. They host Gannon on Saturday.
Behind Dominant Defense, Running Game, Farrell Takes Control of Region 3 With Win Over Sharpsville
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. – Farrell is showing it can beat teams in multiple ways, and that is only going to make them more dangerous down the stretch and into the playoffs. District 9 Recaps • Brockway Edges Keystone • District 10 Friday Recaps. Last week, Kabron Smith...
