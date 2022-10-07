Oct. 6, 2022 Soccer: Port Wins in OT; Hickory, Mercer, Slippery Rock, C-L Boys Triumph; McDowell Girls Beat Prep

WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock continued its climb up the AFCA Division II Top 25 poll, moving up to No. 15 following a wild 22-21 win over Cal in the Coal Bowl. The unbeaten Crimson Hawks, who were at No. 18, travel to Edinboro on Saturday. Slippery Rock, meanwhile, held steady at No. 18 following a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst. They host Gannon on Saturday.

