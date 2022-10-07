Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Possible skyscraper for 9th and P Streets
Waverly wins District Softball title, advances to state for first time since 2004. Waverly defeats Beatrice to claims the District B-4 championship and advance to the NSAA State Softball Tournament. Updated: 24 hours ago. Highlights of the Centennial Conference Volleyball Championship between GICC and Lincoln Lutheran. Doane, Concordia pick up...
1011now.com
Lincoln Lutheran tops GICC to claim Centennial Conference Tournament Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Centennial Conference Tournament championship match looked like a state championship match on Saturday. GICC and Lincoln Lutheran played a high-level, back-and-forth thriller that the Warriors won in three sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-21). Lincoln Lutheran claims back-to-back conference titles for the first time in program history.
1011now.com
Nebraska Athletes celebrate 50 years of Title IX
1011now.com
Waverly ends 17-year drought, advances to State Softball Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Waverly softball team slugged its way to the District B-4 championship on Saturday. The Vikings scored 21 runs in a 2-game sweep over 4th-seeded Beatrice at Hannibal Park. The Vikings’ scoring outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from Husker recruit Malia Thoms. Alexis Shepard delivered a game-ending, 3-run home run in Game 2 against the Orangemen.
1011now.com
Nebraska College Football Scores (Sat., Oct. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college scores for October 8.
KSNB Local4
Northwest football defeats Gering in homecoming game on new turf
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest football hosted Gering for its homecoming game Friday, the first on its new turf at its home stadium. The Vikings defeated Gering 34-17. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
1011now.com
7th annual spay-ghetti and no balls fundraiser
1011 NOW's Eddie Messel reports from New Jersey ahead of the Huskers' game at Rutgers. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match.
1011now.com
Huskers conclude Fall Season with two wins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team concluded the fall season on Sunday with two wins. The Huskers claimed a 10-3 victory over Colorado State before finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win over Omaha. In game one, Mya Felder led NU on offense, tallying three hits and three RBIs while Courtney Wallace led in the circle with six strikeouts. Wallace held the Rams to only one hit in four innings. In game one, the Huskers led 1-0 after three innings, but the Rams scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring six times, and then added three more in the fifth. CSU score once in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not enough as NU claimed the win.
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
1011now.com
LNW high school basketball will not include varsity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced Friday that Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman level games for both girls and boys basketball this season. “We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season that we carry with us...
1011now.com
Huskers sweep Michigan to end road trip
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night. Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with a pair of aces...
Corn Nation
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats Rutgers 14-13
Nebraska won back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2018!. Nebraska is in sole possession of the Big Ten West!. Mickey Joseph did an incredible job of managing the clock at the end of the game. Rutgers did not. Go here and get a t-shirt:. https://cobbycorn.com.
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan
#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Kearney Hub
Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game
Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
1011now.com
LPS students participates in college and career fairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opened on Oct. 1, turning heads towards college applications. Between 60% to 70% of Lincoln Public Schools college-age students will go to a two or four-year college. LPS students participated in in-house college and career fairs this week. Regional colleges...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
