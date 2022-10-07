Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
collegianonline.com
Makers Market will feature 33 community creators at BJU
The Museum & Gallery’s 6th annual Makers Market will feature arts and crafts designed by makers from across the country with connections to Bob Jones University. This event will be open to the community in the Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Market will...
greenvillejournal.com
James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport
James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Spartanburg woman gifts handmade hats to students at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind (SCSDB) received a special, handmade gift from a community member this week. Julia “Judy” Pitts, 82, visited the school on Tuesday and delivered more than 170 hats that she had crocheted during the pandemic. Pitts said she wanted to ensure each […]
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Mondays are for the Mutts
According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Snow Tubing is a Real Thing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Did you know you can “snow” tube in the fall at Black Bear Snow Tubing? You can! No snow is required thanks to Black Bear’s super-fast tubing mat, the only one like it in the United States! We got to visit Black Bear and try this “snow” tubing and let us tell you, fall snow tubing is where it’s at. Move over pumpkins, there’s a new fall favorite in town. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to Black Bear Snow Tubing this fall.
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
FOX Carolina
Church to launch new mental health group
Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
WYFF4.com
Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors
EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
golaurens.com
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
