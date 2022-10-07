Read full article on original website
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says
Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.
North Korean Nuke Drills Simulated Strikes on U.S. and South Korean Targets, State Media Says
North Korea’s recent missile launches were “tactical nuclear” drills simulating attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, Pyongyang’s official news agency said Monday. The seven launches since late September were personally overseen by Kim Jong Un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added, and were ordered as a direct response to joint military exercises conducted by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. “The units of the Korean People’s Army for the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country, which comes to be a severe warning to the enemies,” KCNA said. The agency said Kim had directed all of the tests “on the spot” and published photos of him watching the launches.Read it at The Times
The EU has been trying to cut back on Russian oil, but it's still buying more of it than anyone else
Despite a pledge to wean itself off Russian energy, the European Union remained the largest importer of Russian fossil fuels in September, according to a report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, or CREA, released on October 4. From the start of the Ukraine war until...
It is taking up to 2 weeks to inspect tankers carrying grain from Ukraine, causing a massive backlog of 150 ships
The head of the UN body monitoring Ukrainian grain exports said that more ships were arriving than had been predicted, per the FT.
Gunshots and blasts heard at Mahsa Amini protests in Iran
Gunshots and explosions were heard in the Iranian Kurdish city of Sanandaj on Monday as the protests over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini continued to unfold across the country. Government officials are struggling to end the protests led by young Iranians, especially women, previously regarded as...
Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, ending five straight days of gains, as investors looked to slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, which revived concerns about a global recession and falling global fuel demand.
