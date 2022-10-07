Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.” Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show. Delevingne, who serves as an executive producer on the project, will take part in a special showcase of “Planet Sex” in the Grand Palais’ Auditorium on Oct. 18, alongside Simon Andreae, CEO Fremantle U.K. and founder...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO