BROCKTON -- A student-athlete from Brockton made a move on Friday night that will land her in the history books.McKenzie Quinn is a senior and a wide receiver. She became the first girl to ever score a touchdown for the Brockton High School football team. Her teammates were thrilled for her. The Brockton Boxers beat the Dartmouth Indians 50 to 7.
