Providence, RI

WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill

The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
nrinow.news

Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
whdh.com

Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Several injured in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle transporting several people crashed in Portsmouth Saturday night. According to witnesses, the vehicle was leaving a wedding at Glen Farm around 11 p.m.  Police say the vehicle rolled over at some point while traveling on Frank Coelho Drive.  Seven people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. Despite […]
PORTSMOUTH, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford house fire displaces 10 people

NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home. Everyone inside […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival.  The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
SCITUATE, RI

