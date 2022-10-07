Read full article on original website
Fall River kitten is dubbed ‘Buzz Lightyear’ after getting a jar stuck on her head
This kitty was headed “to infinity, and beyond,” but ended up in the care of animal rescuers. A cat in a very unusual hat was recently rescued in Fall River after concerned bystanders noticed she was just a lost soul swimming in a fish bowl — on her head.
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Dream at the Providence Animal Control Center
Dream, dream, dream dreaammmmmm……….. That’s me! I am so happy that my person called to get me help. I had a sad past and a brief experience as a mom cat and I will leave it at that. Thankfully, I am spayed now and all my...
WPRI
Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill
The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Police: Missing Lakeville woman found safe
Police say they're actively searching for a missing 40-year-old woman.
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Several injured in Portsmouth crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle transporting several people crashed in Portsmouth Saturday night. According to witnesses, the vehicle was leaving a wedding at Glen Farm around 11 p.m. Police say the vehicle rolled over at some point while traveling on Frank Coelho Drive. Seven people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. Despite […]
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
New Bedford house fire displaces 10 people
NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home. Everyone inside […]
Boston 25 News WFXT
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
2 charged in connection with Fall River homicide
One man has died following an altercation outside of a bar in Fall River early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
1 taken to hospital after Lincoln fire
Crews responded to a multi-family home on School Street just before 6 a.m.
Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival. The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
