The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for Georgia fans. After dominant victories against Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina, Georgia has struggled to replicate those results over the past two weeks. People are voicing their concern, and rightfully so, as the standard at the University of Georgia is to not just win games, but to be elite in all categories while winning the game. However, those who doubt Georgia’s true potential to contend for another championship this season may want to reserve judgment, as there is plenty more football to be played, and a dominant win in “the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” is just what this Georgia team needs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO