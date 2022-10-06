Read full article on original website
Cameron Ciraldo reveals why he chose Canterbury Bulldogs over other NRL coaching options
Cameron Ciraldo was the most in-demand coach in rugby league for many years, and his decision to sign with Canterbury on a long-term deal certainly didn't come lightly. After working as an assistant at Penrith since 2017, Ciraldo would be linked with multiple jobs heading into next season, but knocked back a lucrative offer to join the Wests Tigers.
The biggest and most competitive Rugby League World Cup is about to begin
"This is international rugby league's moment to shine," the Rugby League World Cup’s chief executive Jon Dutton said during the official launch of the tournament in Manchester. Originally scheduled for last year, the RLWC has finally arrived after Australia and New Zealand pulled the pin on their participation due...
England hold on against Australia in high-scoring T20 clash
England have held on for a nine-run victory in Sunday night's T20 against Australia, with two Sydney Thunder stars shining with the bat. The visitors - who will go into this month's World Cup as one of Australia's main dangers - got off to a flyer, putting on 132 runs for their first-wicket partnership.
How long is T.J. Watt out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Steelers star
The Pittsburgh Steelers simultaneously took a hit and dodged a bullet in Week 1 of the NFL season, when superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt was injured with a pectoral injury. Many around the NFL world assumed the worst when Watt said the muscle was torn. Although the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year did, in fact, tear the muscle, the tendon remained intact. Ergo, Watt will be able to return this season.
