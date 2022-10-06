The Pittsburgh Steelers simultaneously took a hit and dodged a bullet in Week 1 of the NFL season, when superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt was injured with a pectoral injury. Many around the NFL world assumed the worst when Watt said the muscle was torn. Although the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year did, in fact, tear the muscle, the tendon remained intact. Ergo, Watt will be able to return this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO