Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - OCTOBER 10, 2022. Sat., Oct. 15 --- at Colorado State, 5 p.m. (CBSSN) • Utah State football (2-4, 1-1 MW) continues Mountain West play this week with a road game at Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 MW) on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. USU is 36-39-2 all-time against the Rams, including a 16-19-1 road record. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753HD, DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221).
Aggies Continue Mountain West Play at Colorado State
UTAH STATE (2-4, 1-1 MW) vs. COLORADO STATE (1-4, 1-0 MW) Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 • 5 p.m. (MT) • Fort Collins, Colorado • Canvas Stadium (36,500) • Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the 'Listen Live' link, as well as on the KSL Sports App.
MATCH NOTES – Utah State Volleyball Continues Mountain West Action Taking on Boise State and UNLV
Utah State volleyball (12-5, 4-2 MW) concludes its three-match homestand by hosting Boise State (13-4, 5-1 MW) on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. The Aggies then hit the road to take on UNLV (14-3, 5-1 MW) on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. (MT). FOLLOW ALONG. This week's matches...
Utah State Volleyball Defeats Fresno State 3-1
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (12-5, 4-2 Mountain West) was once again victorious inside the Wayne Estes Center as USU defeated Fresno State (12-5, 4-2 MW) 3-1 on Saturday. The Aggies came out hot in set one after a kill from graduate opposite side hitter Emilee Turner and...
Utah State Rallies for 34-27 Homecoming Victory Over Air Force
LOGAN, Utah – Defending Mountain West champion Utah State kept its hopes alive of repeating with a 34-27 Homecoming victory over Air Force on Saturday night on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Junior quarterback Cooper Legas passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score...
