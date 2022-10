BETHANY, Okla. – SWOSU soccer took a trip east on I-40 on Saturday, taking on Southern Nazarene. They came out on top 2-1. Alimata Rabo would start the scoring early with a 4' goal to continue off of her record setting performance against Oklahoma Baptist just two days ago. This is her seventh goal of the season and the third game of the past four in which she has scored a goal.

BETHANY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO