Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists
Bernanke: Depression scholar who faced global financial crisis
Ben Bernanke, who shared the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday, is a scholar of the Great Depression who helped to steer the United States through another major financial crisis as Federal Reserve chief. Bernanke was singled out for his analysis of "the worst economic crisis in modern history" -- the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Former Federal Reserve Chair Wins Nobel Prize in Economics
Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday. Bernanke shared the prize with colleagues Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their work which “significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a news release announcing the award. “The laureates’ insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts,” says Tore Ellingsen, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. Bernanke served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve between 2006 and 2014, steering the institute through the disastrous economic crisis of 2008. He has since taken up a fellowship at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.Read it at New York Times
