AFP

Bernanke: Depression scholar who faced global financial crisis

Ben Bernanke, who shared the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday, is a scholar of the Great Depression who helped to steer the United States through another major financial crisis as Federal Reserve chief. Bernanke was singled out for his analysis of "the worst economic crisis in modern history" -- the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Benzinga

Moderna, Eli Lilly And This Biotechnology Stock Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite tumbled by more than 400 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Teva Under Suspicion On Practices To Stave Off Copaxone Competition

The European Commission, in an interim view, says Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules over practices delaying competition to the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. "Effective protection of intellectual property is key to this scientific progress. Our concern is that Teva may have misused the patent...
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s CFO: ‘We Missed Our Own Internal High Bar’

Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LS&Co.) third-quarter earnings call serves as a reminder that 100-plus years of denim expertise aside, the jeanswear leader is not immune to the myriad of disruptions apparel companies are experiencing on a global scale.   Continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., resulted in estimated missed sales of approximately $30 to $40 million, or 2 percent to 3 percent of growth. In Europe, revenues were 9 percent lower on a constant currency basis, which includes a 4 percent negative impact from the suspension of its operations in Russia. While macro pressures, including inflation and extreme heat negatively impacted...
TheDailyBeast

Former Federal Reserve Chair Wins Nobel Prize in Economics

Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday. Bernanke shared the prize with colleagues Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their work which “significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a news release announcing the award. “The laureates’ insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts,” says Tore Ellingsen, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. Bernanke served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve between 2006 and 2014, steering the institute through the disastrous economic crisis of 2008. He has since taken up a fellowship at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.Read it at New York Times
