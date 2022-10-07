Read full article on original website
German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy
A government-appointed expert panel is proposing a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to $195 billion in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions — a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion force and cripple their supply lines. The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which is prized by the Kremlin. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow in its attack on Ukraine. It came a day after Putin called the explosion Saturday on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
BBC Journalist Forced to Flee Incoming Missile During Broadcast
A BBC reporter’s live broadcast from Kyiv on Monday morning was hurriedly cut short when Russian missiles started raining down on the city. Journalist Hugo Bachega was speaking about airstrikes on residential areas in Ukraine over the weekend as the ominous sound of an incoming rocket started to drone overhead. Bachega stopped speaking and turned to look over his shoulder before the sound of a powerful explosion thundered in the distance. The reporter and his camera crew were forced to abandon the broadcast and head to shelter as rockets continued to pound the city on Monday. The BBC says it was able to reestablish contact with Bachega just over an hour later. “It hit a location very close to our hotel here in the city center,” Bachega said of the strike. “We understand that several explosions have happened here in the capital, and we had an update from the emergency services saying that several people have been killed and wounded.”Several large explosions hear in the Ukrainian capital #Kyiv within the past hour. BBC Correspondent @hugobachega forced to take cover during a live broadcast: #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/fP0OE38KEX— Owen Clegg (@ojclegg) October 10, 2022 Read it at BBC
Putin warns of further Russian attacks on Ukraine after cities bombarded with missiles
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has threatened further “harsh” responses on Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.He said the shelling, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, was in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.At least eight people were killed.In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.Russia will respond “harshly” to future attacks by Ukraine, Mr Putin said.“This morning, at...
Jailed Putin opponent Kara-Murza wins Council of Europe rights prize
Jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza is the winner of this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said on Monday. The award comes after the Russian rights group Memorial was a co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize. maj-sjw/adp/rox
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes
Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine.The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.Kremlin officials said the strikes successfully targeted Ukrainian energy, military and communications infrastructure, while allies of Kyiv condemned Russia for hitting civilian areas and killing at least eight people.Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off...
War in Ukraine Fuels Demand For This British Arms Maker's Howitzer
British arms maker BAE Systems PLC BAESF considered restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun’s performance on Ukrainian battlefields revived interest in the weapon. BAE said several countries had expressed an interest in buying M777s after its deadly effect against Russian troops in recent months, the...
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
Japan’s Oscar Entry ‘Plan 75’ Sells To KimStim For North America; Deals Also Closed For Korea & Spain
EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Urban Sales has sold Japanese director Chie Hayakawa’s dystopian drama Plan 75 to KimStim for North America, in addition to several other territories. The film won a Camera d’Or Special Mention when it premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year, and is also Japan’s submission to the Best International Feature category of the Oscars. In a second round of deals, Urban also sold the film to South Korea (Challan), Spain (Adso), Switzerland (First Hand Films), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures) and Thailand (Sahamongkol Film) while Spafax and Encore acquired worldwide inflight rights. It was previously sold to France (Eurozoom), Italy...
Teva Under Suspicion On Practices To Stave Off Copaxone Competition
The European Commission, in an interim view, says Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules over practices delaying competition to the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. "Effective protection of intellectual property is key to this scientific progress. Our concern is that Teva may have misused the patent...
Levi’s CFO: ‘We Missed Our Own Internal High Bar’
Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LS&Co.) third-quarter earnings call serves as a reminder that 100-plus years of denim expertise aside, the jeanswear leader is not immune to the myriad of disruptions apparel companies are experiencing on a global scale. Continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., resulted in estimated missed sales of approximately $30 to $40 million, or 2 percent to 3 percent of growth. In Europe, revenues were 9 percent lower on a constant currency basis, which includes a 4 percent negative impact from the suspension of its operations in Russia. While macro pressures, including inflation and extreme heat negatively impacted...
Air France, Airbus face French court as AF447 crash trial begins
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Families of some of the 228 people who lost their lives when an Air France jet crashed into the Atlantic 13 years ago called for justice as the airline and planemaker Airbus faced the start of a nine-week manslaughter trial on Monday.
