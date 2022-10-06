IDC recently released the IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide. Data shows that total global IT investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2021 was US$92.95 billion, expected to increase to US$301.43 billion in 2026, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was about 26.5%. As for the China market, IDC predicts that China’s AI investment is expected to reach US$26.69 billion in 2026, accounting for about 8.9% of global investment, ranking second in the world among other countries. In recent years, more and more enterprises have become involved in the Digintelligence Era and started the deployment of digital transformation (DX) and intelligent upgrading, which has thus spawned more demand for AI. Driven by policies, technologies, and markets, AI empowering industries is becoming a mainstream development trend.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO