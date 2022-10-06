Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Commerce Again Imposes Restrictions on China, Expanding Scope of Sanctions from Logic ICs to Memory Sector, Says TrendForce
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced new semiconductor restrictions on October 7 in the United States. In addition to existing restrictions on the logic IC sector, this new update extends to the memory category. In addition to Chinese-funded enterprises, the extent of these restrictions stipulate foreign-owned production centers located in China will also need to apply for approval on a case-by-case basis in order to continue to obtain manufacturing-related equipment. In addition, the new restrictions increase the difficulty for China to obtain any chips that may be used for military purposes through imports.
Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO, has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production, reported Reuters. What Happened: The world’s biggest battery maker, which accounts...
US Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The NFIB small business optimism index for September is...
China’s Artificial Intelligence Market Will Exceed US$26.7 Billion by 2026, according to IDC
IDC recently released the IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide. Data shows that total global IT investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2021 was US$92.95 billion, expected to increase to US$301.43 billion in 2026, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was about 26.5%. As for the China market, IDC predicts that China’s AI investment is expected to reach US$26.69 billion in 2026, accounting for about 8.9% of global investment, ranking second in the world among other countries. In recent years, more and more enterprises have become involved in the Digintelligence Era and started the deployment of digital transformation (DX) and intelligent upgrading, which has thus spawned more demand for AI. Driven by policies, technologies, and markets, AI empowering industries is becoming a mainstream development trend.
