Jodie Turner Smith Stuns In A Balmain Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty


Jodie Turner Smith was a surely sight to see recently at the London Film Festival when she donned a sparkly Balmain ensemble that we’re absolutely swooning over! Once again styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the designer gown to perfection. The elegant ensemble featured silver detailing throughout and a white mock neckline at the chest. To add to the look, the gown also featured a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with blinged out jewelry, rocking glistening earrings and bracelets on each wrist. As for her hair, she wore her signature, short hair in a slicked hairstyle and was sure to serve face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the overseas film festival. The
Queen and Slim star’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans in a frenzy as they showed their stamps of approval and praised the stunning look. Check out the beauty shining in Balmain Haute Couture below. View this post on Instagram

She looks absolutely stunning in this designer ensemble and we can’t get enough of the high fashion look! What do you think about the actress’s London Film Festival slay? Did she nail it?

Jodie Turner-Smith Named As The New Face Of Gucci Bloom Fragrance Collection

Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci Gown At The Cannes Film Festival

Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is Giving Us Life!

101.1. The Wiz

