atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment
The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
crossvillenews1st.com
LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94
Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlingburg working on hotspots, according to release. Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
WATE
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
