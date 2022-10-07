ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment

The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
crossvillenews1st.com

LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94

Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
GATLINBURG, TN

