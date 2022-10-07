Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Macon Wins Thriller at No. 7 Stone Memorial, 35-34
“Chaotic” doesn’t begin to describe the Macon County at Stone Memorial football game. The No. 9-ranked Tigers traveled to Crossville Friday and left with a thrilling 35-34 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 7 Panthers. “What I appreciate out of our guys the most is just how they...
Grundy County Herald
GCHS golfers Bray, King make history at TSSAA State Tournament
Grundy County golf seniors Ty Bray and Stevie King made history this week by representing the Yellow Jackets in the TSSAA Class A Golf Championships. The pair became the first duo in school history to compete in the state tournament in the same season when they hit the course Monday and Tuesday at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist. Webb School out of Knoxville comes to Chattanooga with a 6-0 record, but Silverdale has won four straight. Webb beats Silverdale, 23-20.
wvlt.tv
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
atozsports.com
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment
The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
247Sports
Rucker: Tennessee might be back. No, really. It might be.
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — It’s time to recalibrate our collective sense of the possibilities for this Tennessee football team. Maybe, just maybe, these Vols are really good. Great? Let’s not go there yet. Really good? Yes. Really dynamic? Yes. Legitimately scary contender? Probably. The eighth-ranked Vols didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WDEF
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
wvlt.tv
Police reroute traffic due to 3 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, they found...
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
WBIR
TDOT: Rolling roadblocks on I-40 on Sunday
TDOT said drivers should be aware of a series of brief rolling road blocks on Sunday. This will be between I-40 at north Campbell Station Road and Weisgarber Road.
Comments / 0