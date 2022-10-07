The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.

