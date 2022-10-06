ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Beer Shortage, Incoming!?!?

Supply. Chain. Issues. Three words that have recently ruined every good thing we've got out there to enjoy. One of those things, beer, could be the next hit by those dreaded words. Here's why. Supply chain issues are currently causing havoc in the aluminum can and carbon dioxide areas. In...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Sugar#Alcoholic Drink#Booze#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#Swns#Australian
Idaho8.com

The world’s best places for drinking, sleeping and snacking

This week in travel: There’s a new global cocktail capital, some fat bears are porking up as much as possible before hibernation season, and CNN gets a look inside one of the world’s most famous clocks. Bottoms up. For the first time in the history of the World’s...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Jamie Oliver says ‘children coming to school with empty lunchboxes’ in free meals plea

Jamie Oliver has warned children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more pupils to qualify for free meals. The chef warned the most vulnerable in society were struggling from being excluded from the scheme. It came as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation urged the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals. Have you been affected by this story? Get...
U.K.
The Kitchn

Keurig’s Newest Smart Coffee Machine Is Like Having Your Own Personal Barista — and It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m no coffee-making expert, but I’ll do anything to avoid spending my precious dollars on overpriced lattes on the daily (and leaving my apartment first thing in the morning). So, I make my coffee at home almost every day. Sure, I treat myself to a pricey NYC latte a couple times a week (it’s good for the soul, right?!) but on the regular, I’m either whipping up my luxe, Oprah-loved Clevr Blends superlattes or using a good old French press or single-serve pour over for my daily cup. But, like anything, routine can get a little too much status quo. So, when I found out Keurig was launching a new smart coffee machine and they let me take it for a spin, I couldn’t say no!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Nexus

Two refreshing mocktail recipes and a discussion about the nonalcoholic beverage market

I’d consider myself a beverage fanatic. On any given day, you can catch me with a unique grouping of beverages — my trusty Hydro Flask filled with water and ice cubes that make the most annoying sound when I walk, a thermos of day-old coffee and another drink just for fun, most likely something fizzy or fermented, like kombucha. My latest drink obsession has been making mocktails, fueled by my love for fun drinks and recent discovery of a community of mocktail mixologists on TikTok.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Built To Spill Wines

Do you like your wines funky and your music loud? Of course you do! What would you say if we told you that you could get all of your minimal intervention vinos and rare vinyls delivered straight to your door? That's precisely what Sydney-based wine merchants, Built To Spill Wines is offering.
DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

8 Different Types of Tea to Find Your Favorite New Blend

There's more than one type of tea, as Ree Drummond will attest to after enjoying high tea at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Even she admits, "while I'm pretty stubborn about drinking coffee and not tea, I've found that I rather fancy English Breakfast and Earl Grey!" There's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Verywell Health

Q&A With Minus Moonshine: A Liquor Store That Doesn’t Sell Alcohol

Craving an adult beverage? Here’s some alcohol. If you’re 21 or older, the next party you go to will probably have alcoholic drinks, but it might not have much else. Adults who don’t drink alcohol, or who are trying to cut back, may find themselves awkwardly scanning trays of boozy concoctions—or eyeing up the kids’ table instead.
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Meditation could protect older people against Alzheimer’s, study says

CAEN, France — Meditation may protect older people against Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, according to new research. The ancient relaxation technique boosts brainpower among people over 65 years-old, scientists in France say. It can boost attention, awareness, and emotional health – faculties that decline with dementia.
YOGA
purewow.com

True or False: Should I Wash My Hair Before Dying It?￼

Should you wash your hair right before your color appointment? You may have heard conflicting things over the years. Some stylists say they’d never dye unwashed hair because it can prevent the color from taking, while others recommend leaving some oil on your scalp to ease any dryness or discomfort that can be caused by the dye. Both things are true, so it boils down to what you’re getting done. Allow us to explain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy