Fatal police shootings in U.S. more common than other developed nations — is lack of training to blame?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shock twist in Crimea bridge blast as top Russian judge involved in sensitive Gazprom case is killed in explosion
THERE has been a shock twist in the Crimea bridge blast probe after it was revealed a top Russian judge involved in a sensitive Gazprom case was killed in the explosion. Sergey Maslov, 42, was driving a black Cadillac next to the truck believed to have been at the epicentre of the explosion.
studyfinds.org
Children exposed to air pollution before age 5 show significant changes to brain structure
BARCELONA, Spain — Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and in early childhood can significantly alter a kid’s brain size and structure, finds a new study from Spain. Air pollution impacted brain connections in children the most in the first 8.5 years, although children before age five experienced the greatest changes.
Israel Strikes Major Deal To Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as an "historic achievement."
Iran: alarm raised over ‘bloody’ crackdown on protesters in Kurdistan
Rights groups have sounded the alarm over an intensifying crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters in the western province of Kurdistan, as Tehran summoned the British ambassador in response to UK sanctions against the morality police. Security forces in the provincial capital Sanandaj have used firearms and fired teargas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dissatisfied workers who feel they can't speak up drive quiet quitting
Workers are dissatisfied in their current jobs and feel they can't speak up, whether about organizational problems, unethical behavior or even just to contribute their knowledge and creative ideas.
The UN rejected Russia's push to hold a secret vote on its attempts to annex parts of Ukraine
A draft UN resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine is set for this week. Russia wanted the vote on that to be a secret ballot — and failed.
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Comments / 0