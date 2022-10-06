ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

AFAF: Would you Delete a Picture If Your Friend Asked You To?

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

Crystal called in to The Morning Hustle Show for advice on a major girl code violation!

She says she is a growing social media influencer who recent content is going viral. The only problem is that her girlfriend in the video feels embarrassed and wants it immediately deleted! She thinks her friend is being selfish but other people thinks she should delete it to save the friendship! Now we know according to girl code “rules” you shouldn’t upload a picture unless ALL members approve!

Do you think Crystal is violating girl code by refusing to remove the video of her friend or is content king? Leave a comment to let us know!

