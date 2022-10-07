PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Aramark, the largest U.S.-based foodservice provider, announced today that by 2025, 44% of its residential dining menu offerings at more than 250 colleges and universities will be plant-based. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005115/en/ Aramark announced today that by 2025, 44% of its residential dining menu offerings at more than 250 colleges and universities will be plant-based. (Photo: Business Wire)

