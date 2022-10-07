Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 21 Virginia battles second-ranked Duke to 0-0 draw
In a highly intense, physical battle between ACC foes, the No. 21 Virginia men’s soccer team wrestled No. 2 Duke to a scoreless draw on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (7-4-1, 3-1-1 ACC) survived a nervy opening couple of minutes as Duke’s attack used its blistering pace to create a pair of dangerous chances with the ball bouncing freely around the Virginia penalty area. After another Duke counter-attack was smothered, Virginia turned up the pressure itself winning a corner kick before Leo Afonso created a chance for Phil Horton that was sent just wide of the post.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
jerryratcliffe.com
Louisville rallies to defeat Cavaliers, 34-17, as UVA drops third in a row
UVA (2-4, 0-3 ACC) netted just six yards rushing on the day, and turned the ball over on its final three possessions, as the Wahoos fell for the fourth time in the last five games. The Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) were playing without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham and starting running back...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: I’m tired of hearing about last year, as he builds UVA for the future
It takes a lot to win a football game. It takes very little to lose one. Virginia’s frustration with self-inflicted miscues continued on Saturday, as the Cavaliers dropped their third-straight ACC game this season. Louisville came limping into town without its dynamic quarterback, its leading rusher, or its top tackler, and rumors swirling about the future of its coach.
gophersports.com
‘U’ Uses Dominant Third Period to Secure Sweep
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's Hockey team closed out a conference-play sweep with a 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota sweeps on opening weekend for the first time since 2019. Minnesota (2-0-0) got on the board early again thanks to Lizi Norton's first goal...
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview, Game 6: Louisville at Virginia
Virginia returns to Scott Stadium Saturday for a Homecomings clash with Louisville, as each team will be fighting for its first ACC victory of the season. Kickoff is set for Noon on ACC Network. Following its 38-17 loss at Duke last weekend, Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) has dropped five league...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
gophersports.com
Gophers Shutout Beavers for First Win
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher women's hockey team roared out of the gates to start the 2022-23 season with a win by blowing out the Beavers 6-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (1-0-0) opened the scoring at the 4:40 mark of the first period with a...
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
fox9.com
Barefoot water skier Paul Oman remembered for his impact on and off the water
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis North High school graduate and accomplished medical engineer died of blunt force trauma injuries on Sept. 12, after a fall while barefoot water skiing in Brooklyn Center. Paul Oman’s death has hit many in the water sports community hard because of the many ways he was responsible for bringing the community together.
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset stung by one of MBC’s greatest comebacks
The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery. Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
