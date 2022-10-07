ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott: I’m tired of hearing about last year, as he builds UVA for the future

It takes a lot to win a football game. It takes very little to lose one. Virginia’s frustration with self-inflicted miscues continued on Saturday, as the Cavaliers dropped their third-straight ACC game this season. Louisville came limping into town without its dynamic quarterback, its leading rusher, or its top tackler, and rumors swirling about the future of its coach.
jerryratcliffe.com

Lack of running game contributed heavily to Virginia’s loss

College sports offers trips into unlikely circumstances, and Louisville’s 34-17 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon provided this feature in a defining way. The Cavaliers are trying to rebuild their offense into a balanced attack while maintaining a ground game to go with the passing acumen of Brennan Armstrong.
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable

When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing

Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
APPOMATTOX, VA

