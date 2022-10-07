Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott is learning the hard way that Virginia ain’t Clemson
Tony Elliott seems to think, and maybe Carla Williams thought this last December, that he can make Virginia a sort of Clemson North. We’re only halfway through his first season in Charlottesville, but the early returns are making a mockery of those expectations. And it’s not just the 2-4...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: I’m tired of hearing about last year, as he builds UVA for the future
It takes a lot to win a football game. It takes very little to lose one. Virginia’s frustration with self-inflicted miscues continued on Saturday, as the Cavaliers dropped their third-straight ACC game this season. Louisville came limping into town without its dynamic quarterback, its leading rusher, or its top tackler, and rumors swirling about the future of its coach.
jerryratcliffe.com
Lack of running game contributed heavily to Virginia’s loss
College sports offers trips into unlikely circumstances, and Louisville’s 34-17 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon provided this feature in a defining way. The Cavaliers are trying to rebuild their offense into a balanced attack while maintaining a ground game to go with the passing acumen of Brennan Armstrong.
jerryratcliffe.com
Louisville rallies to defeat Cavaliers, 34-17, as UVA drops third in a row
UVA (2-4, 0-3 ACC) netted just six yards rushing on the day, and turned the ball over on its final three possessions, as the Wahoos fell for the fourth time in the last five games. The Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) were playing without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham and starting running back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville
Hear from Brennan Armstrong, Anthony Johnson, Antonio Clary, and Josh Ahern following UVA's loss to Louisville
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 6 UVA hangs on for 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke
The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke on Friday at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second quarter. Virginia held an 18-4 edge in shots. HOW IT HAPPENED. After...
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott: UVA can't put everything on Brennan Armstrong
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses how his team needs to handle adversity, can't simply put everything on '5'
IN THIS ARTICLE
ACC Starting Quarterback "Didn't Make The Trip" For Game This Weekend
Louisville will be without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday when it faces Virginia. Cunningham didn't travel to Virginia with the rest of the team due to concussion-like symptoms, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. This injury was sustained against Boston College last week. This is a crushing blow to...
College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking
James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday. The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season. The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter. "We knew they could...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable
When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances, various firearms seized in Greene County drug bust
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances and several firearms were seized in a drug bust carried out by law enforcement agencies and narcotics task forces from multiple jurisdictions in the state last week.
Comments / 1