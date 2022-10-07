Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elliott: I’m tired of hearing about last year, as he builds UVA for the future
It takes a lot to win a football game. It takes very little to lose one. Virginia’s frustration with self-inflicted miscues continued on Saturday, as the Cavaliers dropped their third-straight ACC game this season. Louisville came limping into town without its dynamic quarterback, its leading rusher, or its top tackler, and rumors swirling about the future of its coach.
Lack of running game contributed heavily to Virginia’s loss
College sports offers trips into unlikely circumstances, and Louisville’s 34-17 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon provided this feature in a defining way. The Cavaliers are trying to rebuild their offense into a balanced attack while maintaining a ground game to go with the passing acumen of Brennan Armstrong.
No. 6 UVA hangs on for 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke
The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke on Friday at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second quarter. Virginia held an 18-4 edge in shots. HOW IT HAPPENED. After...
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
UVA Fan Reacts Results: Fan expectations for Virginia at a season low while confidence in Tony Elliott is split
With the Virginia Cavaliers now sitting at 2-3 through five contests, we here at STL surveyed UVA fans everywhere to get a feel for how the fanbase is feeling about this team and the program moving forward. For starters, we decided to see to what extent the 21-point loss to...
