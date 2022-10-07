ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott: I’m tired of hearing about last year, as he builds UVA for the future

It takes a lot to win a football game. It takes very little to lose one. Virginia’s frustration with self-inflicted miscues continued on Saturday, as the Cavaliers dropped their third-straight ACC game this season. Louisville came limping into town without its dynamic quarterback, its leading rusher, or its top tackler, and rumors swirling about the future of its coach.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Lack of running game contributed heavily to Virginia’s loss

College sports offers trips into unlikely circumstances, and Louisville’s 34-17 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon provided this feature in a defining way. The Cavaliers are trying to rebuild their offense into a balanced attack while maintaining a ground game to go with the passing acumen of Brennan Armstrong.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 6 UVA hangs on for 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke

The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke on Friday at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second quarter. Virginia held an 18-4 edge in shots. HOW IT HAPPENED. After...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
