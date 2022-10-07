Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
969wsig.com
Dukes Women’s Soccer plays South Alabama to a 0-0 draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The defensive front of James Madison recorded its tenth shutout of the season, one shy from the program record of 11, as they drew South Alabama, 0-0, Sunday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer play at Sentara Park. The Dukes move to 8-2-4, 4-0-2...
969wsig.com
JMU Football makes its debut in the AP Top 25 poll
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Following a 5-0 start in its first season at the FBS level, James Madison was ranked #25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the first time in school history that the Dukes are nationally-ranked in a major FBS poll after receiving 105 total votes from the poll’s 63 voters.
969wsig.com
JMU announces sellout for Homecoming Game vs. Marshall
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its Oct. 22 football game with No. 25 JMU hosting Marshall are sold out. In addition, over 8,000 student tickets were claimed within 45 minutes Monday morning. Fans wishing to attend should visit Stubhub, the official secondary...
969wsig.com
School board member encourages viewing town hall website
Virginia is a about a third of the way through the 30-day public comment period of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s policies on transgender students. The newest member of the Harrisonburg City School Board, Tom Domonoske, was on Early Mornings this week and he encourages folks to go to the Regulatory Town Hall website and express their views. At last check, over 56-thousand comments have been made so to the regulatory town hall website and again, anyone in Virginia is allowed to make a comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
969wsig.com
HPD Looks for Grocery Store Shoplifters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – In Harrisonburg, police are trying to track down some stolen groceries and the two men they say took it. Police say it was about 3:15 last Wednesday afternoon that two men walked into the Martin’s picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items and then left without paying.
969wsig.com
Pounds of Drugs Seized in “Operation Barbecue Sauce”
HARRISONBURG, Va. – An arrest in Harrisonburg provided the conclusion to what police called “Operation Barbeque Sauce.”. The joint narcotics investigation ramped up last Thursday when a search warrant was executed in Greene County. Police there say the search turned up a large amount of drugs including 13-pounds of meth, four pounds of Heroin as well as various amounts of Fentanyl and cocaine. Police also seized a half dozen guns and nearly 13-thousand dollars in cash.
969wsig.com
Armed Robbery at Waynesboro Arcade
WAYNESBORO, Va. – Waynesboro Police continue to investigate an armed robbery. The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man involved in the hold-up that took place about 8:30 this past Friday night at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street.
Comments / 0