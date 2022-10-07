Read full article on original website
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
At the sound of the 3:15 bell today, the students and staff of Bellefonte High will walk through the doors to return in just two days; however, one beloved member of the Bellefonte family will exit the building for his last time. Friday, October 7 will mark Guidance Counselor Mr....
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
LEWISBURG – Downtown Lewisburg is the place to be this weekend . . . The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is once again celebrating its annual Fall Festival Saturday, and they spent Friday evening welcoming 1,000 mountain bike riders in preparation of the weekend’s UnPAved events. LDP Executive Assistant Lynne...
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
DAYTON, OHIO - Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher, a 1999 Wyoming Area graduate, has been named the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen f
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Nancy J. Moyer, 83, of Orwigsburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while at her daughter’s home in New Ringgold. Born in North Manheim Township on May 31, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William and Leah...
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, have opened a second Hope Chest Foster Closet at Wesley United Methodist Church. The additional location expands Dwell's service radius to Columbia and Montour counties, offering new and like-new clothing, new shoes, new toys, essential hygiene items, comfort items, and more to children entering foster care. This site will be a tremendous service to local foster families, meeting the immediate needs of children in...
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace, Friday said the store’s mission is to provide customers with the neighborly
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
